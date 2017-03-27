McAuliffe Renews Push for Medicaid Expansion in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is renewing his push to expand Medicaid coverage, saying state Republicans have no excuses left after President Donald Trump's failed bid to repeal Obamacare.

McAuliffe said at a news conference Monday that the state is losing out on $6.6 million a day in federal money by not expanding the public health care program to roughly 400,000 low-income adults. The governor urged Republicans to approve a budget amendment giving him power to expand Medicaid, saying the issue had gained new urgency given Trump's defeat last week in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

"I'm trying to get to a place where people in Virginia, no matter what party you belong to, this is our money. We should bring it back, it'd help these folks. That's plain and simple," McAuliffe said.

But leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly remained opposed to expanding Medicaid, saying it could lead to a heavy financial burden in future years.

Statement from House Republican Leadership on McAuliffe's Proposal: Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford), Speaker-designee M. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), Majority Leader-designee C. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), Republican Caucus Chairman Timothy D. Hugo (R-Fairfax), and House Majority Whip Jackson H. Miller (R-Manassas) released the following statement Monday on Governor McAuliffe’s Medicaid Expansion proposal.



“The House Republican majority remains strongly opposed to implementing ObamaCare's Medicaid expansion in Virginia. We rejected expansion in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and again in 2017 because it was the wrong policy for the Commonwealth. The lack of action in Washington has not changed that and in fact, the uncertainty of federal health policy underscores the need to be cautious over the long term. This is a very complex issue with many moving parts. It would be irresponsible to rush Medicaid expansion like Congress rushed ObamaCare.



“Evidence in other states continues to show that Virginia’s decision not to expand Medicaid is the right decision. Nearly every state that expanded Medicaid saw higher than projected enrollment which in some cases led to large budget deficits. Virginia can barely afford our current program, much less an expansion. Every dollar spent on Medicaid is one less that can be spent on education, transportation, or public safety. Every federal dollar not spent on expanding a broken program is a dollar not borrowed from future generations. Betting the fiscal future of the Commonwealth on an I.O.U. from Washington is a bad idea.



“The House and Senate rejected a similar amendment to what Governor McAuliffe is proposing during the 2017 regular session. The House will reject the Governor’s amendment when we reconvene on April 5 and ensure that Virginia does not expand Medicaid under ObamaCare.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.