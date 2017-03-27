Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Identifies Craigsville Homicide Victim

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman murdered this weekend in Craigsville.

Officials say 36-year-old Peggy Ann Woods of Augusta Springs was stabbed during a fight Saturday evening.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tina Kay Matheny. They say she stabbed woods in the neck in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Matheny had her first appearance in Augusta General District Court Monday afternoon. She was appointed a public defender and will have a preliminary hearing in August. For now, Matheny remains behind bars.