Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Identifies Craigsville Homicide Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman murdered this weekend in Craigsville.
Officials say 36-year-old Peggy Ann Woods of Augusta Springs was stabbed during a fight Saturday evening.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Tina Kay Matheny. They say she stabbed woods in the neck in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Matheny had her first appearance in Augusta General District Court Monday afternoon. She was appointed a public defender and will have a preliminary hearing in August. For now, Matheny remains behind bars.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
On Saturday, March 23, 2017, Peggy Ann Woods, 36, of Augusta Springs was killed in the Craigsville area. Woods was stabbed by Tina Matheny after a verbal altercation turned into a physical fight. Numerous witnesses and first responders at the scene provided medical assistance but Peggy died at the scene from her injuries.
Matheny was arrested at the scene without incident for 18.2-32: Murder. She is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond. Matheny will appear in front of the General District court today at 3pm. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident and additional charges may possibly be obtained.
Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Inv. Steven Cason with the ACSO at (540)-245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.