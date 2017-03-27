Albemarle County Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Plank Road

Police are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews were called out to Plank Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, for the report of a vehicle crash.

According to police, 47-year-old Bonnie L. Carter was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage when the SUV ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The Esmont woman died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash. Carter was the only person in the SUV.

Police closed Plank Road between Secretarys Sand Road and Alberene Road for several hours while they investigated.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation, so we'll have more information on causation and factors and things related to, as you all normally ask - alcohol, and seat belt usage - and that kind of thing. And that is still under investigation,” said Albemarle County Police Lt. Todd Hopwood.

The Albemarle County Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.