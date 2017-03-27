Quantcast

Albemarle County Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Plank Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Police are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews were called out to Plank Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, for the report of a vehicle crash.

According to police, 47-year-old Bonnie L. Carter was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage when the SUV ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The Esmont woman died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash. Carter was the only person in the SUV.

Police closed Plank Road between Secretarys Sand Road and Alberene Road for several hours while they investigated.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation, so we'll have more information on causation and factors and things related to, as you all normally ask - alcohol, and seat belt usage - and that kind of thing. And that is still under investigation,” said Albemarle County Police Lt. Todd Hopwood.

The Albemarle County Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a fatal crash that happened around 12:24 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2016 on Plank Rd. near Secretary Sand Rd.

47-year old Bonnie L. Carter of Esmont died in the single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation found that Carter was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage westbound on Plank Rd. when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle and there were no witnesses to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal crash investigated by the ACPD in 2017.

