Charlottesville Police Searching for Downtown Mall Shoplifter

Charlottesville police are hoping you can help identify a shoplifting suspect.

Police say the suspect stole sunglasses from a Downtown Mall business on Thursday, March 16.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

The Charlottesville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the male suspect is seen in video stealing sunglasses from a business on the Downtown mall on March 16, 2017.

Attached is a photo of the suspect who is described as a black male, age unknown, wearing a Brooklyn Nets hat and black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on the subject shown in the image is asked to call Officer Woodzell at 434-970- 3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.