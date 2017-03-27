Nexus Services Drops Federal Lawsuit Against Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Verona-based Nexus Services is dropping its lawsuit against several Augusta County officials.
The company had filed a federal suit against Sheriff Donald Smith, Deputy Donald Moran, for-profit bail bondsman David Bourne, and county commissioner of revenue Jean Shrewsbury for what it called a conspiracy against the company. It was seeking a jury trial, and $1.2 million in damages.
Lawyers for Nexus Services believed the company's constitutional rights had been violated, and that it was the victim of defamation. The company said it had been unfairly targeted by members of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Shrewsbury.
Nexus claimed it had uncovered a series of racist emails sent by government workers through a Freedom of Information Act request. Those emails showed county employees making quips about El Salvador and trading Adolf Hitler emojis.
Nexus CEO Mike Donovan told county officials back in March of 2016 about how his company helps people from El Salvador suffering with persecution. Donovan compared the treatment toward homosexuals in the Central American country by gang members to that of Hitler's treatment towards the LGBT community in the 1930s and 1940s.
Donovan also believed he and other Nexus employees were being intimidated and harassed by sheriff's deputies.
In a statement released Monday, March 27, Nexus says the types of actions at issue have diminished significantly and it wants to put its resources into its criminal defenses of those wrongly arrested or prosecuted.
Nexus Services had filed a similar lawsuit in May 2016 at the state level, but dropped it a month later.
Release from Nexus Services:
Nexus Services, Inc. issues the following statement regarding the dismissed lawsuits:
"Nexus Services dismissed its lawsuits against the Augusta County Sheriff’s office, and all remaining defendants in this case on Monday, March 27, 2017.
For the past year, Nexus Services Inc. advanced this litigation against the sheriff’s office to protect its Constitutional rights. Additionally, Nexus Services funded the criminal defense of individuals who we believe were wrongly arrested or prosecuted. These criminal defenses have resulted in saving innocent peoples’ lives, though at a significant cost of our much-needed resources.
The inadvisable acts that compelled the lawsuit have diminished significantly, and Nexus Services has decided to invest its much-needed resources in cases that have life-changing effects. For that reason, Nexus Services has dismissed its suit.
The company also announces the creation of the Nexus Criminal Defense Project, a first-of-its-kind private defender project in Augusta County. The project will fund criminal defenses for individuals who are overcharged or face trial for crimes they did not commit. The Nexus Criminal Defense Project seeks to provide services to hundreds of individuals who lack the resources to invest in their own defense. The project will sponsor highly-trained and qualified attorneys, expert witnesses, and strategic support to assist those charged, but not yet convicted, of offenses of which they are innocent.
Nexus Services believes that this dismissal sends a clear message that a new opportunity to stand in support of the rights and best interests of Augusta County residents exists. Nexus looks forward to the critical work of supporting the representation of the innocent who find themselves a target without the resources to fight back."