Nexus Services Drops Federal Lawsuit Against Augusta County

Verona-based Nexus Services is dropping its lawsuit against several Augusta County officials.

The company had filed a federal suit against Sheriff Donald Smith, Deputy Donald Moran, for-profit bail bondsman David Bourne, and county commissioner of revenue Jean Shrewsbury for what it called a conspiracy against the company. It was seeking a jury trial, and $1.2 million in damages.

Lawyers for Nexus Services believed the company's constitutional rights had been violated, and that it was the victim of defamation. The company said it had been unfairly targeted by members of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Shrewsbury.

Nexus claimed it had uncovered a series of racist emails sent by government workers through a Freedom of Information Act request. Those emails showed county employees making quips about El Salvador and trading Adolf Hitler emojis.

Nexus CEO Mike Donovan told county officials back in March of 2016 about how his company helps people from El Salvador suffering with persecution. Donovan compared the treatment toward homosexuals in the Central American country by gang members to that of Hitler's treatment towards the LGBT community in the 1930s and 1940s.

Donovan also believed he and other Nexus employees were being intimidated and harassed by sheriff's deputies.

In a statement released Monday, March 27, Nexus says the types of actions at issue have diminished significantly and it wants to put its resources into its criminal defenses of those wrongly arrested or prosecuted.

Nexus Services had filed a similar lawsuit in May 2016 at the state level, but dropped it a month later.