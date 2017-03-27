Gov. McAuliffe Vetoes Several Voting Bills

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed three bills he says would hurt Virginia's elections.

The first, deemed unnecessary and too costly by McAuliffe, would have required electronic poll books to contain photographs of registered voters.

The second piece of legislation would have made it a crime to give or receive money in exchange for registering to vote, which the governor says is already covered by federal law.

The third bill dealt with verification protocol for individual voter registrars.

03/27/2017 Release from the Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:



Senate Bill 1253

March 27, 2017



Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto Senate Bill 1253. This bill requires the state to make significant and costly changes to the existing voter registration database that will not improve election integrity. No funding is provided for localities to obtain and maintain equipment necessary or for the state to properly prepare for implementation. This bill will result in an unfunded mandate on localities, a waste of taxpayer money, and will increase voter confusion.



As Virginia already has one of the strictest voter photo ID laws in the country, the addition of photos from the Department of Motor Vehicles database to the pollbooks will have no effect on election integrity. Even if the state modifies the statewide voter registration list to include these photos, no funds have been allocated to localities to obtain and maintain equipment that includes photo download functionality. Further, by applying different photo ID requirements to different voters, this bill will increase voter confusion related to what identification is required to cast a regular ballot.



Senate Bill 1253 would require the state to expend a significant amount of money on unnecessary modifications to the statewide voter registration database without any benefit. To ensure the continued integrity of Virginia’s elections, we should focus on ensuring that the Department of Elections has sufficient funds to continue its ongoing operations, including vigorous list maintenance activities and voter education outreach, to remain a nationally recognized leader in election administration.



Accordingly, I veto this bill.



Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe



Senate Bill 1455

March 27, 2017



Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto Senate Bill 1455, which criminalizes the act of giving or receiving any monetary payment in exchange for registering to vote.



This activity is already criminalized under federal law and there is no evidence this activity is occurring in the commonwealth or having any impacts on our elections. The bill does not define monetary payment which could make it a crime to participate in lawful activities such as offering or receiving a ride to a voter registration office.



Senate Bill 1455 is unnecessary. It is a bill in search of a problem. We should not make election laws for Virginians without evidence of the need for a change. Instead, we should work together to focus our efforts on ensuring that all of our citizens are able to fully participate in the democratic process.



Accordingly, I veto this bill.



Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe



Senate Bill 1581

March 27, 2017



Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto Senate Bill 1581. Senate Bill 1581 would require the automatic denial of voter registration applications from certain eligible Virginians solely due to an error in a federal database or other databases, such as third parties engaged in the credit reporting industry.



The Voting Rights Act expressly prohibits denying applications for reasons that are not material to determining voter eligibility. Mandating 133 individual general registrars to implement a flawed application denial process will only increase the potential to disenfranchise eligible voters and stretch the limited resources of local elections officials.



Maintaining the commonwealth’s current process for verifying social security numbers through an agreement with the Social Security Administration will ensure continued compliance with the Voting Rights Act. In requiring general registrars to deny applications from potentially eligible Virginians, the bill would be an unfunded mandate on localities and could disenfranchise Virginians.



Accordingly, I veto this bill.



Sincerely,

Terence R. McAuliffe