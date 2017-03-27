Charlottesville Court Again Taking Up Case Against Former UVA Student

The delayed case against a former University of Virginia student is underway again in Charlottesville.

Adam Ott of Weyers Cave appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, March 27, for the start of his trial. The 25 year old is charged with forcible sodomy, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Brandon Avenue on April 10, 2015.

A jury was seated in the case Monday afternoon, followed by opening statements from attorneys.

The prosecution says Ott and the victim knew each other at the time of the alleged sexual encounter, and that they were classmates. Prosecutors also said that there was a previous sexual consent encounter between Ott and the victim about three months prior.

The victim testified that Ott forced her to perform oral sex during the night of a party. She says Ott was intoxicated, grabbed her wrist, and forced her into a bedroom.

The victim told the court that she repeatedly tried to push Ott away from her when he tried to kiss her.

The case was delayed back in November because the court was unable to seat enough jurors. It had been delayed back in June, as well, after a defense witness failed to appear.

Judge Humes J. Franklin, Jr. is presiding over the jury trial, which is expected to last for two days.