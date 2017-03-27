UVA Researchers: Discovery May Help Patients Beat Deadly Pneumonia

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine say they may have found a way to beat life-threatening pneumonia.

They say they have detected a hormone that prevents pneumonia bacteria from spreading throughout the body.

The hormone limits the spread of sickness by hiding iron that is needed for bacteria to grow.

Doctors say they can inject the hormone into patients daily in order to combat pneumonia.

"It just reduces the iron level in the whole environment. So, basically, it starves the bacteria. It reduces, it takes away the nutrient that they need. So in that way we think it's gonna be something that's hard for bacteria to become resistant to," said Borna Mehrad.

The UVA School of Medicine is now testing this theory on the liver to find if the same reaction can come from digestive system illnesses.