CPD Charges 2 Teens in Connection to Ivy Road Break In, Wounding

Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



On March 26, 2016 at approximately 8:51 am, Charlottesville Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Ivy Rd for a report of a breaking and entering with a weapon involved.



Officers located a victim who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim was able to provide a description of two suspects along with a description of the vehicle they fled in.



Charlottesville Police detectives were able to locate the two suspects through their investigation and both are in police custody. Both suspects are juveniles and their ages are listed below.

Seventeen (17) year old male; resident of Troy, Virginia Sixteen (16) year old male; resident of Albemarle County

They have been charged with malicious wounding, breaking and entering, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor.



Both suspects are being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center.



Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call Det. Wright-Settle at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.