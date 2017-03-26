Firehouse Subs to Hold Fundraiser for Augusta Co. Deputy's Family

A restaurant in Staunton is giving back to support a law enforcement officer in need.

Firehouse Subs on Richmond Avenue is hosting a fundraiser Monday for 1st Sgt. Jerry Shifflett with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Shifflett's wife, Donna, was diagnosed with lupus, and the disease has badly affected her kidneys. She is currently awaiting a transplant.

"They are a part of our family, and we know that if any of us were in the same situation the Shifflett family would step up and help us, so that's kind of what we want to do to help them," James Snyder of the ACSO said.

The fundraiser runs from noon to 6 p.m. Monday. Fifteen percent of all sales will help with Shifflett's medical expenses.