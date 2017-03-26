Staunton City Council Faces Concern Over Proposed Meal Tax Hike

A Staunton City Councilor is trying to ease concerns from restaurants in the city about a potential tax hike.

Last Thursday, City Council came forward with a proposal to increase the meals tax from 6 to 7 percent. That means people dining out would have to add an extra penny for every dollar spent on food.

Council says the extra tax money will go toward renovating Lee High School.

"You know, I can’t even imagine, I don't want too. People are absolutely shocked at how high our taxes are. So it’s kind of scary to think what would happen," Stephanie Tinsley, the Depot Grille owner, said.

"It's a penny on a dollar, for every hundred dollars, it's a dollar. I mean that doesn't seem like a whole lot especially when you know you're going to do a remodel on a school that really needs it and its for our kids,” Terry Holmes, Staunton City Councilor and owner of Mill Street Grill, said.

Council also proposes raising real estate and property tax rates. The increases are expected to generate an extra $500,000 per year. If approved, the new tax rates will go into effect in July.