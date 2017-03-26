Mother of Columbine Shooter Speaks in Charlottesville for Festival

The line was out the doors in Charlottesville Sunday to hear Sue Klebold speak, the mother of a Columbine High School gunman, for the Virginia Festival of the Book.

Klebold wrote a book called, "Mother's Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of Tragedy.”

University of Virginia professor Richard Bonnie moderated a question and answer panel at the end that was aimed at recognizing and addressing unmet mental health needs in Virginia.

“All of us as parents and citizens can relate to the experiences of Sen. Deeds and Sue Klebold and as I said I think once we can direct people’s attention to the importance of these problems and address these problems before we have tragedies, the better off we would be," Bonnie said.

Virginia Sen. Creigh Deeds (D) was in the audience as well. At the most recent General Assembly session, he helped along new legislation to offer a wider range of services for mental health patients that he hopes to be implemented throughout the commonwealth by 2021.