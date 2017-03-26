Pres. Sullivan Reflects on Experience at UVA to Search Committee

People are getting a better idea of the type of candidate the University of Virginia is looking for in its next president.

Sunday evening, out-going President Teresa Sullivan reflected on her experience for the presidential search committee at the Boars Head Inn. Sullivan says she wants the committee to understand what it takes to lead the university.

She talked about her time as UVA president since 2010. Her speech only lasted about 10 minutes, but Sullivan touched on what she thinks the jobs requires with a list of qualities all starting with "s," sense of humility, sense of humor, stamina, and sustainable leadership style by building a team.

"I would say that traditionally a search committee like this would look at sitting presidents at other schools, people who have held high positions either here or at another school or maybe people who have run large organizations of other types. That would be the ordinary place to look,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan talked about how much time the job requires and says she has done more than 1,000 speaking engagements since she was hired.

Sullivan will step down as president next summer. The search committee will meet again Monday to hear from former president John Casteen on his experience and to discuss the presidential profile and candidates.