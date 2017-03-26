Gillespie Wins Fairfax Straw Poll in GOP Governor's Race

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie has won a straw poll in Fairfax County in the race for the GOP nomination for Virginia governor.

Gillespie took about 56 percent of the vote Saturday in a straw poll at Robinson Secondary School during a candidate event hosted by the Fairfax County Republican Committee.

Gillespie will face off in a June 13 primary against state Sen. Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart, a former Virginia chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Fairfax County GOP Chairman Matt Ames noted that no candidate has been elected governor in more than 30 years without also carrying heavily populated Fairfax County.

Virginia's 2017 gubernatorial contest is expected to be widely watched as an early indicator of how voters are responding to Trump's presidency.

