Harrisonburg Police Attempting to Identify Burglary Person of Interest

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

The Harrisonburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in a series of burglaries.

The burglaries, five in all, took place between January 11 and March 14, 2017 at a convenience store in Harrisonburg. During these incidents Virginia Lottery tickets were stolen and the individual later attempted to redeem them at numerous businesses around Harrisonburg.

The individual is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion and medium cropped hair. He appeared to be approximately 5’5” and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, jeans, and brown cowboy boots during these incidents.

The Harrisonburg Police Department requests that anyone with information pertaining to this case contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. Callers can provide anonymous tips at Crime Solvers: 540-574-5050 or text "HPD" plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Witnesses are reminded that Crime Solvers may award monetary compensation for providing beneficial information regarding this or other criminal investigations