2 UVa Men's Tennis Defeats Duke 7-0 in ACC Home Opener

UVa was playing at the Snyder Tennis Center for the first time this season

J.C. Aragone clinched the match with a win at #4 singles.

The undefeated Virginia men's tennis team improved to 4-0 in the ACC with a 7-0 win over Duke in its ACC home opener on Sunday at the Snyder Tennis Center.

A big crowd was on hand for the first outdoor match of the season at Snyder.

UVa won the doubles point against the Blue Devils, and then immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead, as Duke forfeited two matches due to injury.

J.C. Aragone won 6-1, 6-3 at #4 singles to clinch the victory for the Wahoos.

Thai-son Kwiatkowski won 6-1, 7-6 at #1 singles, Alexander Ritschard won 6-3, 6-1 at #2 singles, and Collin Altamirano earned a 6-4, 6-2 win at #3 singles.

Virginia (17-0, 4-0 ACC) will be back on action on Friday at Wake Forest.