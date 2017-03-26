Quantcast

#2 UVa Men's Tennis Defeats Duke 7-0 in ACC Home Opener

Posted: Updated:
J.C. Aragone clinched the match with a win at #4 singles. J.C. Aragone clinched the match with a win at #4 singles.
UVa was playing at the Snyder Tennis Center for the first time this season UVa was playing at the Snyder Tennis Center for the first time this season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The undefeated Virginia men's tennis team improved to 4-0 in the ACC with a 7-0 win over Duke in its ACC home opener on Sunday at the Snyder Tennis Center.

A big crowd was on hand for the first outdoor match of the season at Snyder.

UVa won the doubles point against the Blue Devils, and then immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead, as Duke forfeited two matches due to injury.

J.C. Aragone won 6-1, 6-3 at #4 singles to clinch the victory for the Wahoos.

Thai-son Kwiatkowski won 6-1, 7-6 at #1 singles, Alexander Ritschard won 6-3, 6-1 at #2 singles, and Collin Altamirano earned a 6-4, 6-2 win at #3 singles.

Virginia (17-0, 4-0 ACC) will be back on action on Friday at Wake Forest.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.