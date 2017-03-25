UVA Hosts Symposium on Race, Monuments in Public Spaces

People from across the country are tackling the topic of race in Charlottesville this weekend in the wake of City Council's decision to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The “Symposium on Race and Public Space: Commemorative Practices in the American South” at the University of Virginia Saturday had everyone asking: Is there a right way to tell history?

"We realized we had an opportunity not to solve a problem but to share stories and understand from a range of colleagues around the country, how other communities are dealing with this … we were able to see examples of things that have worked and haven't worked," organizer and professor Elizabeth Meyer said.

The group also took a tour of Charlottesville's historical monuments, stopping at the Slave Auction Block in Court Square, and the statues of the Confederacy's Stonewall Jackson, Lee.

City Council voted last month to remove and move the lee statue and re-name the park around it.

"I respect the vote that the city council has come to. Having said that it raises a lot of questions about the future of the site and I think there’s a lot of opportunities to really reflect about the tradition about public space in general and in the city broadly," Sarah Zewde, a Seattle landscaper said.

The main goal of the symposium is to get more people involved in the discussion and create new standards for designing memorials.

“Just the community that lives there is not the only community that should be engaged. I think theres different levels of engagement that need to happen,” Elyana Javaheri from Richmond said.

The two-day symposium is sponsored by the University of Virginia School of Architecture.