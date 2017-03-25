Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Craigsville Homicide

Tina Matheny AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A Lexington woman is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Craigsville. Augusta County Sheriff's deputies arrested 47-year-old Tina Kay Matheny.
She's accused of stabbing a 36-year-old woman in the neck in the parking lot of the Craigsville IGA just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The victim died at the scene.
Investigators have not released her name.
From Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
HOMICIDE
On Saturday March 23, 2017 at 1747 HRS, Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot at 139 W. Craig Street
in Craigsville. The first responding deputy arrived on scene at 1749 HRS and was soon followed by Rescue personnel. The 36 year old female victim had been stabbed in the neck and despite the efforts of citizen’s and first responders, she died on scene.
Deputies quickly identified and detained a suspect. She was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with § 18.2-32: Murder She is identified as: Tina Kay Matheny
White/Female
DOB: 05-09- 1969
60 Willow Springs Road
Lexington, Virginia 24450
Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Inv. Steven Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 322-2017.