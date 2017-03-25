Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Craigsville Homicide

A Lexington woman is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Craigsville. Augusta County Sheriff's deputies arrested 47-year-old Tina Kay Matheny.

She's accused of stabbing a 36-year-old woman in the neck in the parking lot of the Craigsville IGA just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators have not released her name.