1 Florida State Softball Beats UVa 8-0 to Clinch Series

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 1 Florida State (31-1-1) clinched its fourth Atlantic Coast Conference series of the season with an 8-0, six-inning victory over Virginia (11-19, 2-9 ACC).

A solo home run in the sixth inning by Dani Morgan sealed the run-rule victory for Florida State. The homer was Morgan’s second of the season. Lefthander Meghan King tossed five innings of shutout softball, scattered five hits and struck out three batters. Cassidy Davis tossed a perfect bottom of the sixth inning for the 16th shutout of the season by the Seminoles.

Of the eight runners left on base for Virginia, six were stranded in scoring position. In her final inning, King worked herself out of a bases loaded jam that included singles by Katie Park (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and Ashlee Davis (Gilbert, Ariz.).

Park put together her second-straight multi-hit performance and is now 4-for-6 in the series. Fellow senior Kaitlin Fitzgerald (Placentia, Calif.) recorded her seventh double of the season with a two-bagger in the top of the first inning.

The Seminoles did most of their damage in the top of the third with a four-run inning. Sacrifice flies by Sabrina Stutsman and Ellie Cooper plated two runs while two more crossed on bases loaded walks. For the game, the Seminoles drew eight walks and racked up seven hits.

Reliever Lexi Mettler (Turlock, Calif.) allowed one run on three hits and pitched a perfect bottom half of the fifth inning.

The series will conclude on Sunday (March 26) at The Park. The finale will be aired live on ACC Network Extra with first pitch scheduled for noon.

UVA Top Performers

Katie Park: 2-for-3

Kaitlin Fitzgerald: 1-for-3, 2B

Olivia Gott: 1-for-3, 2B

Additional Notes

-Starting pitcher Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.) worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first. It marked the second-straight day FSU has been held scoreless in its first at bat.

-A two-run, bases loaded single by Carsyn Gordon in the top of the second broke the scoreless tie.

-FSU has won seven-straight games in the all-time series including 15 of the last 16

-A season-high 318 people were in attendance for Virginia’s annual StrikeOut Cancer game.