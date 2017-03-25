Waynesboro Police Charge 2 After Alleged Lottery Ticket Theft

A Waynesboro man and woman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store.

Waynesboro police say 25-year-old Shelia Greene was working as a cashier at the 7-Eleven on West Main Street when she gave about $700 of scratcher tickets to 34-year-old Quentin Johnson. Investigators say the two are acquaintances.

Greene is charged with embezzlement. Johnson faces a charge of knowingly receiving stolen property.