Waynesboro Police Charge 2 After Alleged Lottery Ticket Theft

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro man and woman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store.

Waynesboro police say 25-year-old Shelia Greene was working as a cashier at the 7-Eleven on West Main Street when she gave about $700 of scratcher tickets to 34-year-old Quentin Johnson. Investigators say the two are acquaintances.

Greene is charged with embezzlement. Johnson faces a charge of knowingly receiving stolen property.

Press Release from Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man and woman for their roles in a theft of several hundred of dollars of lottery tickets from a local convenience store last weekend.  Shelia Elizabeth Greene, 25 years old, and Quentin Shunte’ Johnson, 34 years old and both of Waynesboro, each face a felony charge resulting from the theft.  Greene was an employee at the 7-11, 2716 West Main Street, when the theft occurred from the store. 

On March 19, 2017, officers responded to 7-11 to speak with the store manager about several dozen lottery tickets having been given away by Greene, a cashier, to Johnson.  Greene and Johnson are acquaintances.  The investigation revealed that earlier in the day Greene, who was working at the register, gave nearly $700.00 of scratcher lottery tickets to Johnson when he came in the store.  Johnson also took a $10 hat before leaving.  The store’s video security system also captured images of the theft.

Greene faces a felony charge of Embezzlement; Johnson faces a felony charge of Knowingly Receiving Stolen Property.  Both were arrested this past week and are free on bond.

