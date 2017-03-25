Fast Start Propels UVa Women's Lacrosse to 18-5 Win over Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (6-4, 2-2 ACC) extended its win-streak to four with an 18-5 victory over No. 19 Duke (5-5, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday (March 25) at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia came out strong with a goal just 11 seconds into the game and scored the first three goals unanswered. The Cavaliers continued to extend their lead in the first half with a 6-0 run to go ahead 9-1. UVA scored a season-high 14 goals in the opening period and its 18 total goals is a season-best.

“We were able to set the tone and build our momentum early,” head coach Julie Myers said. “We knew Duke came in a little bit banged up from last weekend. We thought if we could start strong we could see if we can get them back on their heels and we did just that. Our attackers were able to score multiple goals, our midfielders were contributing as well and our defense is really holding some great attacks to single-digit goals. I think it was a total team effort with everyone stepping up and doing a little bit more.”

It is the fourth-consecutive game that the Cavaliers have held their opponent to singe digits and the second-straight time in ACC play UVA has only allowed five goals. Junior Rachel Vander Kolk (Severna Park, Md.) had a career-high 12 saves, with six ground balls and one caused turnover in goal for the Cavaliers.

Senior Kelly Reese (Severna Park, Md.) had a game-high four goals. Fellow senior Besser Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) added three goals and three assists, while sophomore Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had four assists and two goals to both finish with six points on the afternoon. Jackson also had six ground balls and five draw controls.

Freshman Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) and sophomore Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) recorded hat tricks with three goals apiece. Junior Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.) had two goals and senior Posey Valis (Baltimore, Md.) added one.

Virginia jumped on the board within the first 11 seconds as Jackson won the draw control and ran down to find Dyson for a goal. That combination would happen three times in the first six minutes of play. Jackson assisted the first three goals of the game, finding Dyson twice and Mueller once.

With a 3-1 lead, Mueller was fouled inside the eight-meter and converted a free position opportunity. Dyson scored again from Jackson before Mueller made another free position goal. Shoemaker hit back-to-back goals and Reese scored on a free position as the Cavaliers led Duke 9-1 with 15:52 to play in the first half.

After holding Duke scoreless for nearly 12 minutes, Catherine Cordrey scored her first of two to lead the Blue Devils on the day. Behr scored her first of the day to make it 10-2. Duke scored again, but goals by Jackson and Reese put the Cavaliers in front 12-3 with 8:04 on the clock. The Blue Devils scored their final goal of the half at the 6:07 mark, before Jackson added another and Behr scored to send UVA into the break up 14-4.

Virginia scored first in the second half when Shoemaker completed her hat trick to put UVA ahead 15-4. A 3-0 run for the Cavaliers that included two goals by Reese and one for Valis gave UVA an 18-4 lead with 15:17 remaining. Duke scored its lone goal in the second half at 7:56 as Virginia took the win 18-5.

UVA led Duke in shots, 41-22, grounds balls, 26-14, draw controls, 15-10 and saves, 12-10. The Cavaliers were 4-of-6 on free position opportunities and had just 12 turnovers to 15 for the Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers will remain at home to host Oregon on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia will then return to ACC play at Boston College on Saturday, April 1.