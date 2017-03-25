Valley Homeowners Raise Awareness on Pipeline 'Blast Zones'

Homeowners in the Shenandoah Valley fear for their property and safety with the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and are raising awareness of its potential dangers for communities.

Anti-pipeline home owners posted bright, yellow "Blast Zone" signs at a rally in Stuarts Draft Saturday to symbolize potential danger areas along the proposed pipeline.

"I'll fight this till my last dying day,” Bill Limpert from Bath County said. The pipeline could be just feet from his family’s house.

"It would be a 3,000 ft. scar through Old Grove and never before been cut forest. The scar would be wider than Interstate 64."

They are in what anti-pipeline groups call the “Blast Zone."

"This is a zone where death is imminent, very likely. We would not survive a pipeline explosion, even if we were down in our basement,” Limpert said.

“It hasn't happened yet. But it could happen to us and it could happen to you,” Lynn Limpert said.

Property owners in the path of the proposed natural gas pipeline met in Stuarts Draft Saturday to get the word out with their signs and voices.

"When did eminent domain become not about the common good but about corporate profit?" Linda Perriello said.

Democratic candidate for governor Tom Perriello is one of the few politicians to oppose the project. His mother made an appearance at the rally.

"All they're asking is that their state representatives listen to them, that the federal regulators listen to them and make a decision that benefits the people who are affected by this pipeline," Perriello said.

25th District seat candidate Angela Lynn also spoke.

"This spirit just makes you know that this isn't the time to just accept the things you think you can't change. You go and change them,” Lynn said.

Protesters say now, more than ever, they will continue rallying to blast the pipeline in their own way.

"If you love Virginia, you protect Virginia, and Virginia is not for sale," Lynn said.

NBC29 reached out to Dominion for comment on these “Blast Zones" but have not heard back. The "Blast Zone" signs can now be spotted in Augusta County, Nelson County, and Waynesboro.