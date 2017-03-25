Charlottesville's Taste of Monticello Wine Festival Returning in April

Press Release from Taste of Monticello Wine Festival:

The 2017 Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival presented by Mercedes Benz of Charlottesville will return to Charlottesville to celebrate the best of wines in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA) of Virginia beginning Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15. Events will take place at the Jefferson Theater, on site at 10 participating wineries, and Sprint Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now and available at monticellowinetrailfestival.com and the Charlottesville’s Visitor Center on the downtown mall. For the first time, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase the Ultimate Wine Enthusiast 3-Day Pass to enjoy a variety of events available with optional VIP upgrades.



The Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival, an established spring tradition in Charlottesville, is a partnership between the Monticello Wine Trail, Sprint Pavilion and the Jefferson Theater, with presenting sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Charlottesville. The Monticello Wine Trail is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote quality grapes and wine produced in the Monticello AVA. Dynamic winemakers, who are creating a unique wine region that features wines with an authentic expression of place, shape the region. The high quality of these wines is often recognized with success in national and international wine competitions.

“Taste of Monticello is a celebration bringing together the very best of what our region has to offer. We are proud to showcase our wines and the emerging food and wine culture that surrounds Charlottesville,” says MWT President George Hodson.

Participating Vineyards and Wineries

The Monticello Wine Trail Festival will feature more than 25 participating regional wineries and vineyards, including: Afton Mountain Vineyards, Barboursville Vineyards, Blenheim Vineyards, Burnley Vineyards, Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery, Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Delfosse Vineyards and Winery, Early Mountain Vineyards, First Colony Winery, Flying Fox Vineyard, Gabriele Rausse Winery, Glass House Winery, Grace Estate Winery, Horton Vineyards, Jefferson Vineyards, Keswick Vineyards, Kilaurwen Winery, King Family Vineyards, Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery, Michael Shaps Wineworks, Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, Pollak Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Stinson Vineyards, Stone Mountain Vineyards, Trump Winery, Veritas Vineyard & Winery, White Hall Vineyards, and Wisdom Oak Winery.

2017 Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 13: Monticello Cup Awards at the Jefferson Theater

An exciting event for the wine enthusiast, taste award-winning wines along side the winegrowers and winemakers who made them and see who takes home the prestigious Monticello Cup.

Time: 6-10 p.m.



Friday, April 14:

A day of showcase winery events highlighting the dynamic food and wine culture present within the Monticello AVA. Attend a Sparkling Brunch, Rosé Lunch, barrel tasting, winemaker dinner or an evening of chocolate, music and wine. 3-Day Pass holders will have access to exclusive winemaker tours at select wineries during the afternoon. Complete schedule of all events, information and menus available at www.monticellowinetrailfestival.com



Saturday, April 15:

Tasting event at Sprint Pavilion featuring more than 25 local wineries and live entertainment. An exclusive VIP ticket is available and offers catered food and an opportunity for sampling exclusive wines from each winery.

Wine tastings will be limited to one flight of tastings per winery with the purchase of your ticket. Extra wine can be purchased by the glass or bottle.

Time: 1:30-5:30 p.m. (VIP ticket holders gain early entry at 12:30 p.m.).

Ticket information:

A variety of ticket options are available, including 2- and 3-day passes with access to winery events and exclusive tours, at monticellowinetrailfestival.com or the Downtown Visitor Center. Options include:

Monticello Cup Awards at Jefferson Theater (Thursday, April 13)

Admission: $65



Single Tickets for Winemaker Events (Sparking Brunch or Rosé Lunch at various locations; Friday, April 14)

Admission: $75

For event details and locations, visit monticellowinetrailfestival.com. These events will have limited tickets available depending on location.



Wine Tasting at Sprint Pavilion (Saturday, April 15)

General Admission: $29 (*GA tickets purchased after April 1: $35)

Under 21: $10 (Ages 12 and under are Free)

VIP: $80



2-Day Pass (limited availability)

Includes General Admission Saturday Wine Tasting ticket and option of Sparkling Brunch or Rosé Lunch Winemaker Event: $90

VIP Upgrade: $140



Ultimate Wine Enthusiast 3-Day Pass (limited availability, various options)

Includes Monticello Cup Awards ticket, General Admission Saturday Wine Tasting ticket, option of Sparkling Brunch or Rosé Lunch Winemaker Event, and one select winery tour: $175

VIP Upgrade: $240

For more information on the Monticello Wine Trail Festival, visit monticellowinetrailfestival.com, and follow on Facebook and Twitter at @TasteMonticello.