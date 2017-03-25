UVA Hosting Job Fair for Upcoming Apprentice Program

Press Release from University of Virginia:

"UVA Apprenticeship Recruitment is open March 31-April 21"

The University of Virginia Facilities Management department is now accepting applications for our highly-regarded and award-winning Apprentice Program. The University of Virginia’s Apprentice Program began in 1982 and was the first Apprentice Program to be started by a state agency. Because of our success over the past 35 years, our program has become a model for other state agencies and institutions setting up Apprentice Programs of their own.

Applications for the Apprenticeship program will be accepted online only from March 31-April 21, 2017. Our program provides an opportunity to learn a trade while working as a full-time employee in the Facilities Management department. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend our Apprentice Job Fair set forTuesday, April 4 from 9-11 a.m. at UVA’s Alumni Hall, 211 Emmet Street South in Charlottesville. We will have representatives from senior leadership, human resources, and current and former apprentices available to answer questions. This is an informational session only and interviews will not be conducted this day.

We will be recruiting for several positions in the following trades this year:

Carpentry Electrical HVAC Plumbing

Apprenticeships are full-time, paid positions with UVA benefits. Apprentices learn their selected trade through a combination of on-the-job training, technical education and classroom instruction over a four-year training period. This training is fully paid for by the University of Virginia.

The positions will be posted on March 31 on the Jobs@UVA website: https://jobs.virginia.edu. Applications will be accepted online only from Friday, March 31 until Friday, April 21. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or a General Education Development Certificate (GED) by early August 2017. Applicants must be able to meet the physical requirements for their prospective trade.

For more information about the Apprenticeship program, please visit: http://www.fm.virginia.edu/depts/humanresources/apprenticeship including how to apply, brochures, FAQs and the curriculum relating to the program. The University of Virginia is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.