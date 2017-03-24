Quantcast

Friday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle midfielder Max Miller Western Albemarle midfielder Max Miller
Albemarle pitcher Scott Reid Albemarle pitcher Scott Reid

Baseball
Eastern View 3, Albemarle 2
Orange County 5, Madison County 2
Louisa County 2, Fluvanna County 1
Western Albemarle 9, Waynesboro 0
Norfolk Christian 8, Covenant 7
Miller School 10, Norfolk Academy 0   5 innings

Softball
Madison County 3, Orange County 2     Estes - CG Win
Louisa County 9, Fluvanna County 7
St. Catherine's 4, STAB 2

Boys Lacrosse
Douglas S. Freeman 8, Western Albemarle 5
STAB 12, St. Paul VI 9

Girls Lacrosse
STAB 14, Flint Hill 11     Maurer - 4 goals
Douglas S. Freeman 11, Western Albemarle 4

Boys Soccer
Fluvanna County 3, Orange County 2   2 OT

Girls Tennis
Western Albemarle 7, Handley 2
Monticello 7, Fluvanna County 2

