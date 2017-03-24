Agnor-Hurt Elementary Hosts International Celebration

One of Albemarle County's most diverse schools in the public school division is celebrating its diversity.

Agnor-Hurt Elementary School hosted an international celebration.

The event brought out hundreds of community members for dancing, costumes and food from the students' various birth countries. Students at Agnor-Hurt come from 94 countries and speak 75 languages.

"Our cultures come together. We eat together after this. We dance together and we learn about each other's cultures. What they like. What they dislike. The games they like to play, and so it's always been one of the highlights of the year," said Gwen Hairston, a physical education teacher.

Demographically, about a third of the students at Agnor-Hurt are white, 27 percent are Hispanic and 22 Percent are African-American.