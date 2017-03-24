UVA Football Set to Begin Spring Practice with Heightened Expectations

The UVa football team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 28th with heightened expectations and a sense or urgency.

This will be the second UVa spring practice for head coach Bronco Mendenhall. He says it feels like a new job this year.

Mendenhall says he expects his team's performance in spring to be much higher this year. He says the team needs to get as many snaps as possible.

Mendenhall says he knows there's a sense of urgency to improve and win more games. Virginia finished with a record of 2-10 last year.

Mendenhall says, "I would love to have a team that executes at a level that I'm comfortable and confident that we've made the strides necessary where I can see an end in sight for a strong performance in week one. I have to see something that looks like quality football by the end of the spring, we have so many important games early in the season and at home, the urgency to get our team to play well and play well early has a lot to do with our success for the upcoming year so we all feel that urgency."

The team will practice in the spring on each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Practices are not open to the public. Virginia's Spring Football Festival will be Saturday, April 29th at 3pm at Scott Stadium.

Mendenhall says players will have to earn their jersey numbers again in practice this spring, just like last year.

Mendenhall says, "Last year tons of teaching, tons of establishing, tons of explaining. This isn't so much about that, this is about the demand and comparison of this performance versus our standard. This is either right or its not right, you can't do it or you won't do it with very little explanations in between and more measurements and expectations."

A handful of UVA players will not participate in spring practice due to health reasons, including defensive lineman Andrew Brown, receiver Doni Dowling,and center R.J. Proctor.