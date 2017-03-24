Tim Kaine Weighs In on Failed GOP Health Care Bill

The GOP has now pulled its health care bill from the house floor after two days of intra-party wrangling.

Even though now it seems to be dead in the water, some say the talk about reforming health care shouldn't end.

On Friday Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine says he thinks the parties should come together, have a meaningful discussion and reach a compromise. That seems a long shot given tensions seem to be at a fever pitch on the hill.

Kaine shared some of his concerns about the health care debate today during stops in the Richmond, Norfolk and Hampton areas.

While he and other Democrats are not on board with the repeal and replace mantra of Republicans, Kaine thinks there should have been more opportunity for all sides to weigh in.

Meanwhile, supporters of the bill say this effort was a critical first step toward more of a free marketplace solution.

"The best thing in this bill for Virginians is the fact that it begins the process of rolling back Obamacare. At a most fundamental level it lets patients and doctors choose what's right for them,” said Garren Shipley, the RNC VA communications director.



“We're ready to work with you. Sit down with us, we have ideas. Health is important. Let's take our time and get this right," said Kaine.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's a disappointing day and now it's time for reflection to see how Republicans got to this point. He says they pulled the bill once they realized they would not have enough votes to get it through the house.

President Trump addressed reporters from the Oval Office late today. He thanked Republicans, like Ryan, for working on the bill. However, he emphasized that he believes Obamacare is "exploding" and will collapse imminently.

The other senator from Virginia, Democrat Mark Warner, tweeted about the bill being taken off the table Friday. He says now that the legislation has been "rejected", it's time for House Republicans to work with them to fix the Affordable Care Act.