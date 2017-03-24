Quantcast

Tom Sox Asking Community to Help House Players

Posted: Updated:
File Image: The Charlottesville Tom Sox playing at Charlottesville High School in July 2016 File Image: The Charlottesville Tom Sox playing at Charlottesville High School in July 2016
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are asking the community to help provide a place for its baseball players to live this summer.

Coordinators say they are short about eight host families that can provide a bedroom, bathroom, food and a place for the players to do laundry.

They also ask that hosts live in Charlottesville or Albemarle county to make it easier to get to and from practices or games.

"We do go through a personal interview with all of the families to make sure that they understand the obligations that they have and just the level of interests that they have. We want to make sure that we try to match the players as best we can," said Tim Murphy, the host family coordinator.

Players arrive around Memorial Day and come from all across the county. if you're interested in being a host please email tomsoxhost@gmail.com or mpad71@gmail.com.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.