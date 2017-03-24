Tom Sox Asking Community to Help House Players

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are asking the community to help provide a place for its baseball players to live this summer.

Coordinators say they are short about eight host families that can provide a bedroom, bathroom, food and a place for the players to do laundry.

They also ask that hosts live in Charlottesville or Albemarle county to make it easier to get to and from practices or games.

"We do go through a personal interview with all of the families to make sure that they understand the obligations that they have and just the level of interests that they have. We want to make sure that we try to match the players as best we can," said Tim Murphy, the host family coordinator.

Players arrive around Memorial Day and come from all across the county. if you're interested in being a host please email tomsoxhost@gmail.com or mpad71@gmail.com.