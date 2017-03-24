The Dogwood Foundation Raising Money with Tree Sale

The Dogwood Foundation is also trying to raise money for the festival with its traditional tree sale.

You can buy four foot Dogwood trees with either red, pink, or white flowers. The sale is at the Barracks Road Shopping Center beside Burger King.

Proceeds go straight to the foundation which uses the money towards the carnival and other festival events.

"It doesn't hurt that it's the state tree for Virginia and it's a pretty tree. Once it takes full bloom, they're pretty awesome. It's pretty easy to sell," said Rob Neal of the Dogwood Festival.

Trees will be sold until 7 p.m. Friday night and then Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Organizers say if you want to buy one, come over sooner than later. They anticipate to run out before lunchtime Saturday.