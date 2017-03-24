JMRL Participating in 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Central Virginia preschoolers can get a head start on reading before heading to kindergarten with a new program at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL).

One Thousand Books before Kindergarten is a nation-wide initiative that aims to have preschoolers read 1,000 books before they get to kindergarten.

JRML heard of other libraries doing similar programs to promote early literacy and wanted to do the same. Parents and caregivers can sign up with their children to start reading one thousand books anytime before reaching kindergarten.

Any book counts, even the thin picture books like Dr. Seuss and Goodnight Moon.

"Well if you read three or four thin books to a preschooler every night you'll reach your 1000 goal before a year is up," said John Halliday, the JRML director of libraries.

There are over 80,000 childrens books to choose from at JRML. To get kids more interested, there are prizes and certificates for reading a certain number of books.

Those are funded by the local friends of the library. The program will kick off in April and will go year round. To sign up you can go to any JMRL location.