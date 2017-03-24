Sheriff's Office: Augusta County Woman Victim of Fraud

Investigators say a fraudster posing as a Microsoft employee scammed an Augusta County woman more than $7,000.

Authorities say the scammer called the woman earlier this month about a computer software rebate, said she was overcompensated, and asked for the difference in iTunes gift cards.

The victim allowed the caller access to her computer and credit card account.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says if you're not sure something is legitimate, don't hand over money and instead contact law enforcement.