Sheriff's Office: Augusta County Woman Victim of Fraud

Augusta County sheriff's badge (FILE IMAGE) AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Investigators say a fraudster posing as a Microsoft employee scammed an Augusta County woman more than $7,000.
Authorities say the scammer called the woman earlier this month about a computer software rebate, said she was overcompensated, and asked for the difference in iTunes gift cards.
The victim allowed the caller access to her computer and credit card account.
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says if you're not sure something is legitimate, don't hand over money and instead contact law enforcement.
Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:
On 15 March 2017, a citizen of Augusta County contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report they had fallen victim to a fraud.
The victim, an elderly female whose name has been omitted, received a phone call from an individual identifying himself as an employee of the Microsoft Corporation.
The fraudster explained that the victim was entitled to a $100 rebate for software ordered for her computer a year prior. The perpetrator requested the victim’s credit card information and permission to take remote control of her computer.
Believing the call to be legitimate, the victim complied with the request. The caller then advised the victim that they had issued her a $1,900.00 credit, instead of $100.00, by mistake. The perpetrator even pulled up the victim`s bank account remotely on her computer to show her the $1,900.00 credit.
He requested she purchase $1,800.00 worth of I-tune cards to pay them back for the mistake. The victim - fearing she had done something wrong - purchased I-Tunes cards, scanned them into her computer, and called back the “Microsoft employee” who took the scans from the cards.
The fraudster contacted the victim several more times, convincing her that the money from the I-Tunes cards kept getting inadvertently credited to her bank account.
On a subsequent attempt the victim alerted her daughter who disconnected the computer from the internet, and contacted the sheriff’s office to report the crime. Unfortunately, the victim had provided the fraudster over $7,000 in I-Tunes cards, as well as access to her computer and credit card information.
After reporting the incident, the caller requested the sheriff’s office release the incident to the local newspapers to make other potential victims in the county aware.
Our most recent incident here in Augusta County is just one of many fraudulent schemes that occur, often targeting the elderly or those who may be less technologically savvy. Some common mediums used by fraudsters include: the telephone, online auction sites such as Craigslist or E-bay; Social media sites such as Facebook or Instagram; and even through the U.S. mail.
Remember, you can always hang up and call back later with a number you know is valid and if you’re not sure if something is legitimate contact your local law enforcement agency!