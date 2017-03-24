Greene Co. Elementary Students Win Award for 'Aller Watch' Invention

A team of Greene County elementary students has won an award for an invention to help people with food allergies to eat more safely.

Nathaniel Green Elementary School third graders received an award from the Toshiba/National Science Teachers Association's (NSTA) ExploraVision program Friday morning for their project called the Aller Watch.

Aller Watch is worn on the wrist and can warn people if they are allergic to the food they're about to eat. It can test any food, warning people if they are allergic to it with a warning sound if the test comes back positive.

The Aller Watch also operates as a regular watch with time, date, and games. This will allow people to wear it for more purposes and it won’t look like a medical device.