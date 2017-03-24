New Historic Markers Coming to Central Virginia Locations

A new batch of historic markers will be popping up across the commonwealth.

They include one that focuses on the early history of Bumpass, an unincorporated community in Louisa County.

Another commemorates Woodrow Wilson General Hospital in Augusta County, which treated soldiers during World War II.

And in Rockingham County, a marker will highlight a former Rosenwald School. Newtown school was built in 1921 and 1922 and it closed in 1965.

It is the only school of its type remaining in the county today.

Press Release from Department of Historic Resources:

RICHMOND – The horrific story of a young Congolese man brought to the United States for exhibition at a World’s Fair in the early 20th century, the heroic feats during World War II of the first conscientious objector to receive a Medal of Honor, and the early forays of the U.S. Army in developing the foundations of today’s GPS (Global Positioning System) during the 1960s are among the many topics covered by 18 new historical markers recently approved for installation by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Slated for Lynchburg, the historical marker “Ota Benga (ca. 1885-1916)” recalls the life Mbye Otabenga, known later as Ota Benga. Born in the present-day Democratic Republic of the Congo, Benga along with “eight other Congolese purported to be ‘Pygmies,’” in the marker’s words, were brought in 1904 by a Presbyterian missionary “to be displayed at the St. Louis World’s Fair.”

Benga later was exhibited in the “Monkey House” at the Bronx Zoo in New York. “Outraged African American ministers secured his release from the zoo and placed him in an orphanage in Brooklyn,” the approved marker’s text will state. In 1910, Benga was brought to Lynchburg to attend the Virginia Theological Seminary and College. “Despondent over his inability to return to Africa, he committed suicide nearby in 1916,” the marker concludes.

Another marker that will rise in Lynchburg will highlight the exploits of Desmond Thomas Doss (1919-2006). A Lynchburg native, Doss was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and a pacifist. Drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, Doss refused to bear arms but considered himself to be a “conscientious cooperator” and served as a medic with the 77 th Infantry Division on Okinawa in the spring of 1945.

“On 5 May, under intense fire,” the marker will read, “he saved about 75 wounded men by lowering each one down a cliff.” Badly wounded later in the month, he “gave up his place on a litter to another soldier.” For his actions, Doss became the “first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor.”



In Fairfax County, the marker “U.S. Army Map Service” will publicize “a research station to support geo- location and navigation” established in 1961 at a (now decommissioned) Nike missile site. “Two years later, the Map Service initiated a significant satellite tracking program that became part of the Defense Mapping Agency in 1972,” the marker will state. That tracking system contributed fundamentally to the Global Positioning System (GPS). Data gathered at the facility before it closed in 1993, “enabled geospatial scientists to establish precise geographical reference points on the Earth’s surface and to refine their estimates of the Earth’s true shape and variations in its gravity field,” according to the approved marker text.

An Augusta County marker, “Woodrow Wilson General Hospital” will also touch on 20 th century military history. Woodrow Wilson Hospital was established in June 1942. “It consisted of about 135 single-story brick buildings with 2.5 miles of sheltered walkways,” according to the forthcoming marker. About 4,000 sick and wounded military personnel were treated at the hospital. In 1947, the Commonwealth of Virginia repurposed a part of the facility as the nation’s first state-owned comprehensive rehabilitation facility for disabled individuals.

Six new markers will also address topics pertaining to African American educational and civil rights history:

? The “Ashburn School” marker in Loudoun County recalls a one-room public schoolhouse built around 1892 for African Americans. “The school closed in 1958, when its students were transferred to a new segregated school in Leesburg,” the marker will read.

? The “Virginia Collegiate and Industrial Institute” sign slated for Lynchburg relays that the institute opened in 1893 as a branch of Morgan College in Baltimore, Maryland. The Lynchburg affiliate “offered college preparation, industrial education, and teacher training to African American students,” the marker will state. A fire destroyed the main building in December 1917.

? In Rockingham County, the marker “Newtown (East Elkton) School” will highlight a former Rosenwald school built in 1921-1922 with monies from the Julius Rosenwald Fund, contributions from the local black community, and Rockingham County. The three-teacher school, closed in 1965, is the only remaining Rosenwald-funded school building in the county today.

? Lunenburg County native and civil rights leader Nathaniel Lee Hawthorne (1923-1975) will be honored with a historical marker. Hawthorne “led efforts to desegregate schools, register voters, gain equal access to restaurants and stores, and secure African American representation in local government,” according to the approved sign’s text.

? In Farmville, a sign for Martha E. Forrester (1863-1951) will recall her “campaigns to improve educational opportunities for African American students in Prince Edward County. She helped convince the county “to build its first high school for African Americans.” Opened in 1939, the school was named for educator Robert Russa Moton.

? In Norfolk a marker will be erected to honor Plummer Bernard Young Sr. (1884-1962), who in 1910 purchased an African American newspaper and renamed it the Journal and Guide. “By the 1940s, it was among the most widely circulated African American weeklies in the nation, and Young became one of Virginia’s most influential black citizens,” the forthcoming marker will state.

Among the other markers approved by the Board of Historic Resources at its quarterly meeting on March 16, there are signs focusing on the origins and early history of the unincorporated community of Bumpass in Louisa County and the Town of Mount Jackson in Shenandoah County. A marker for “Sunnydale Farm” in Wise County recalls the life of Chant Branham Kelly (1894-1979) who is known as the “Father of Pound.”

Two markers will honor Revolutionary War military leaders:

? In Virginia Beach, a marker will rise for Col. John Thorowgood Jr., a political leader in Virginia’s independence efforts, who commanded a county militia and by 1781 was a prisoner of war.

? A Prince William County marker, “Effingham,” will highlight the home and life of William Alexander, who helped enforce an embargo on trade with Great Britain and during the Revolutionary

War served as a lieutenant colonel in the county militia. Of the remaining markers, transportation and railroad history will be relayed in the “Cape Henry Railroads” sign in Virginia Beach; in Tazewell County, the work of a Civilian Conservation Corps camp during the 1930s will be recalled; and in Henrico County, a sign will rise to commemorate East End Cemetery, established in 1897 for African Americans.

The Virginia highway marker program, which began in 1927 with installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Rte. 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,500 official state markers, most of which are maintained by Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.

The manufacturing cost of each new highway marker is covered by its sponsor. More information about the Historical Highway Marker Program is available on the website of the Department of Historic Resources at http://www.dhr.virginia.gov/.