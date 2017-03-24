Charlottesville Dogwood Festival In Need of Additional Volunteers

The Charlottesville Dogwood Festival is right around the corner, and organizers are looking for volunteers to lend a hand.

The festival is in its 68th year, and organizers say the events and activities keep getting bigger and bigger. As a result, they could use all the help they can get.

Organizers and board members with the Charlottesville Dogwood Foundation began prepping for the festival back in September 2016.

The festival includes a parade, carnival, and benefit breakfast throughout the month of April. This year's festival will also include a silent auction to raise money for the Monticello Little League Challenger.

Organizers say volunteers need to seriously be willing to invest their time.

"It's all volunteer. It takes a village to make it happen. The bigger we are, the better we will be, the better we will be able to serve Charlottesville and the surrounding counties," said Jenny Garrett.

The foundation says if you don't have time to volunteer, you can donate an item to the silent auction.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about this year's festival can visit the Dogwood Foundation's website or Facebook page.