Data Shows Charlottesville Hotels Seeing Spikes in Profit

More hotels have been popping up in Charlottesville, and data suggests they are seeing spikes in business.

The Residence Inn at the corner of Ridge Street and West Main Street is one of several relatively new hotels that have opened in the Charlottesville region in the last five years. The area has 35 hotels, forming an industry that has been seeing growth in profits.

According to numbers from data and analytics group STR, hotel revenue in the region reached more than $123 million in 2016, up 27 percent from just five years earlier. Data also shows occupancy has increased by 7 percent over the same time period.

Hotels around the city are also costing a lot more; the report says between 2011 and 2016, the average rate increased to more than $125 per night, amounting to a nearly 13 percent spike.

According to STR, the busiest months for Charlottesville’s hotels are June, July, and October.

"This is a very attractive place, there's a lot of things that happen here, people want to come here. The wedding industry, for example, has just exploded in terms of the numbers of weddings at various sites throughout Albemarle and Charlottesville. We don't see that slowing down," said Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Hulbert.

Final Exercises at the University of Virginia is one of Charlottesville's busiest weekends, and that affects hotel prices.

UVA law student Jordan Carson knows the drill when it comes to finding a hotel room for Final Exercises, his family went through it just last year.

"It's madness. So you're checking hotels, you're checking Priceline, you're checking basically AirBnB, you're checking Craigslist," he said.

Proud parents can expect to pay a lot of money if they’re checking in at a local hotel. Last May, hotel rooms averaged $147.53 a night, an increase of 16.5 percent from 2011. It's also well above the rest of the year's average cost for a room in 2016, which was $125.94.

UVA’s football season helped to fill hotel rooms in 2016, as occupancy hit 84.1 percent in October.

The data also suggests demand has grown in the last three years. The high mark came last year, with demand up 9.8 percent compared with 2015. That increase moved the total number of room nights sold in 2016 to more than 978,000.

More hotel rooms are on coming to the city, too. Construction crews are building a new hotel near the UVA Children’s Hospital along West Main Street, and another at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Ridge Street.