Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



On Thursday March 23, 2017 at 1814 HRS, family members of Pamela Rowe Clifton reported her as missing.



Clifton was last heard from between 0930 and 1045 HRS on Thursday. Clifton was traveling to Verona, Virginia from her home in New Hope to run errands and go to the bank.



Pamela Rowe Clifton was driving a 2010 Honda CRV, gray in color bearing Virginia license XBN-7626. It shall be noted that there is a dent in the rear, driver’s side, door.

Pamela Rowe Clifton

White/Female

57 years of age

Brown/Blond hair

Blue eyes

5’4”

135 lbs.

Clifton has been entered as a missing person.



Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact Inv. David Browning with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.