FCHS Locked Down as Authorities, K-9 Searched School

Investigators and drug-sniffing dogs searched Fluvanna County High School Friday morning.

Deputies say the search was done at the schools request.

Fluvanna County High School went on lock down around 9 a.m. while authorities made their way around the facility.

The sheriff's office says K-9 units from Charlottesville, Louisa, Albemarle, and Buckingham Counties took part in the search.

School Officials told NBC29 this was a joint exercise, and no one was at any risk during the lock down.