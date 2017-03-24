FCHS Locked Down as Authorities, K-9 Searched School

Badge for the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office (FILE IMAGE) FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Investigators and drug-sniffing dogs searched Fluvanna County High School Friday morning.
Deputies say the search was done at the schools request.
Fluvanna County High School went on lock down around 9 a.m. while authorities made their way around the facility.
The sheriff's office says K-9 units from Charlottesville, Louisa, Albemarle, and Buckingham Counties took part in the search.
School Officials told NBC29 this was a joint exercise, and no one was at any risk during the lock down.
Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:
Palmyra, Va. – On Friday, 03-24-2017, after a request from the Fluvanna County Public Schools, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office coordinated and planned a search of the Fluvanna County High School with drug sniffing dogs.
Canine Units from Albemarle, Charlottesville, Louisa, and Buckingham helped conduct the search.
The Fluvanna County High School followed their operational procedures to conduct the search.