Councilor Bob Fenwick Officially Announces Run for Second Term

Bob Fenwick announcing that he is seeking a second term on Charlottesville City Council

Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick is running for a second term.

Friday, March 24, Fenwick announced in front of Charlottesville City Hall that he is seeking re-election.

The Democratic incumbent says he wants to continue the work he started during his first term.

"It's all about quality of life, really. If we feel comfortable in Charlottesville, if we feel like our tax money is being spent wisely and decisions are being made that are for the benefit of all of us, that goes a long way to people being satisfied," said the councilor.

Two seats are open on Charlottesville City Council this November. Kristen Szakos has made it known that she is not seeking re-election.

Heather Hill and Amy Laufer, both of whom made their announcements in February, are running as Democrats. Nikuyah Walker announced earlier in the month that she is running as an independent

So far, no Republican has made an official announcement to run for a spot on Charlottesville City Council.