Thursday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

John Marston and Monticello beat CHS 12-4 John Marston and Monticello beat CHS 12-4
Furin Jasmin did not allow a goal in STAB's 2-0 win over Covenant Furin Jasmin did not allow a goal in STAB's 2-0 win over Covenant

Baseball
Monticello 12, Charlottesville 4
Spotsylvania 8, STAB 3
Buckingham 5, Bluestone 4
Fluvanna County 7, Powhatan 0

Softball
Powhatan 7, Fluvanna County 1
Monticello 16, Charlottesville 0

Boys Lacrosse
Monticello 20, Powhatan 11

Girls Lacrosse
Liberty 13, Charlottesville 5
Monticello 18, Powhatan 1

Girls Soccer
STAB 2, Covenant 0
Albemarle 2, Mountain View 1  OT
Western Albemarle 3, Monticello 0
Tandem Friends 2, Fresta Valley Christian 1

Girls Tennis
Western Albemarle 9, Orange County 0

Boys Golf
STAB 176, Benedictine 179

