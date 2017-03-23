Villanova Downs JMU 69-67 in OT in WNIT Sweet Sixteen

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison erased a 13-point second-half deficit to force overtime on Thursday evening, but Villanova outscored JMU, 10-8, in the extra period to hand the Dukes a heartbreaking, 69-67 loss in the WNIT Round of 16 at the JMU Convocation Center.

The Dukes will close their season at 26-9, marking their eighth consecutive campaign with at least 25 victories. Villanova improved to 19-14 with the win and advanced to the WNIT Quarterfinals, where it will face Indiana on Sunday, March 26.

Redshirt senior guard Precious Hall racked up 36 points and nine rebounds in the final game of her legendary career, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to tie the contest at 59-59 and force overtime.

Hall's performance marked her 35th straight double-figure evening and her 11th career game with at least 30 points. She closes her career with 2,347 career points, second-most in JMU history, after scoring a program-record 841 points as a senior.

FROM RANGE

Villanova opened 7-12 from 3-point range to take a 30-21 lead while JMU was 0-for-4. The Wildcats finished the first half 9-for-18 from beyond the arc. The Dukes finished the first half 0-for-7.

JMU held VU without a 3-pointer in the third quarter and finished the second half holding the Wildcats to 1-for-11 from range over the final 25 minutes while the Dukes went 4-8 over the same timeframe.

PRIMETIME PRECIOUS

Precious Hall had double digits by halftime (14pts) and finished the game with 36 points, her 35th straight game scoring in double figures. Over 139 games played, she scored in double figures 113 times and scored 20 points or more 50 of those times.

FIRST QUARTER

Villanova opened the game on an 8-2 run thanks to back-to-back treys from the Wildcats as an Aneah Young 3-point attempt went in and out. Tasia Butler sank back-to-back jumpers, but VU stretched its 3-point streak to three at the other end for an 11-6 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

During a 1-for-8 stretch by JMU, the Wildcats pulled away for a nine-point advantage (30-21). Savannah Felgemacher stopped the stretch with a putback jumper before a crucial shot clock violation was forced on the Wildcats, but the Dukes were unable to convert the ensuing possession. Villanova then sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push out to a 36-23 lead, causing the Dukes to burn their use-it-or-lose-it timeout with 1:51 until halftime. JMU finished the frame on a 2-for-11 field-goal stretch and a full 4-for-17 over the second half.

THIRD QUARTER

Despite an opening jumper from Villanova, the Dukes then went on a 11-0 spurt to cut into the lead, sparked by two Hall 3-pointers (first 7points were from Hall) and a flying tip-in from Kamiah Smalls. The Wildcats took a timeout, up 38-34, but the Dukes forced a rushed shut and were able to cut the lead even further to 38-36, holding Villanova scoreless for 5:47. The Wildcats were able to push the lead back to two possessions (40-36) on a pair of made free throws, which Lexie Barrier matched on the other end. The 13-2 JMU run was stopped by back-to-back makes from VU, but JMU would not go away with back-to-back makes of their own and a huge jump ball forced by Hailee Barron to give the Dukes the ball down 44-42, 55.2 left in the third quarter. The Dukes were unable to capitalize on the extra possession, but kept the Wildcats from scoring before time expired.

FOURTH QUARTER

JMU conceded the opening two points of the fourth period, but a 5-0 spurt by the Dukes gave them their first lead of the day at 47-46. After a called VU timeout, Lexie Barrier pulled down a defensive rebound and was able to get the putback on the other end to put JMU up by three (49-46). A pair of Wildcat free throws snapped an 8-0 run, but both teams began trading baskets to keep it tight down the stretch. Hall had a spinning layup to put JMU up by four but a made 3-pointer closed the gap once again. The Dukes came up empty on their next possession and the Wildcats made the layup to take a 57-56 lead with 14.2 seconds to play. JMU called a timeout and advanced the ball, but the shot attempt by Tasia Butler was just off the mark and Villanova came down with the rebound with 1.6 left on the clock. After three consecutive fouls sent the Wildcats to the line for a pair, the Dukes drew up a final play that put the ball in Hall’s hands at the top of the arc, which she drained as time expired to force overtime.