Albemarle Co. School Board Meets to Discuss CATEC, MESA

Albemarle County Public School students, teachers, and staff are now more up to date on the programs within the division's three student academies. The school board held its monthly work session meeting at CATEC Thursday night where people got to hear all about those student programs.

Included in the work session meeting was a review of CATEC's programs. These academies offer students unique experiences that they otherwise might not get in a normal classroom setting.

Albemarle County Public School students do not spend their entire school day in these academy courses, but when they're in them it's as if they're experiencing the real world.

Albemarle High School senior Rachel Park is part of AHS’ Math, Engineering and Science Academy, also known as MESA. The program has been around since 2009.

“In MESA I learn to work with other people, and kind of reason with them, and plan out projects with them,” said Park.

“You’re not just taking a math class, and a science class. You’re learning in combination,” said Jeff Prillaman, MESA lead coach.

During Thursday night's work session, the school board gave an overall picture of the work that students do in their academy courses.

Some of it is off site and some of it is hands on.

“We actually do 40 hours of clinical work experience at a nursing home before we get to test to get our license,” said CATEC student Hannah McGlothlin.

The program accelerates learning countywide.

“Test that kind of work, engage students in it, and influence the work that's going on in all the classrooms in the county,” said Matt Haas of Albemarle County Public Schools.

Monticello High School is one of 16 schools in the state that will be receiving a grant for over $37,000 for its Health and Medical Sciences Academy. It is all part of a grant program proposed by Governor Terry McAuliffe last year.