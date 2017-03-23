Tom Perriello Visits Charlottesville, Defends ACA

Former Congressman Tom Perriello is speaking out about the looming health care vote.

The Democrat, who is also running for governor, held a town hall Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Many turned out at The Haven on East Market Street for the event, which was held on the anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act into law.

Perriello touted his hard work on the Affordable Care Act and defended what the legislation have accomplished.

“It got even worse when they said that they were going to remove the essential benefits package which is one of the main things that myself and others had fought for to guarantee, pre and post natal care, contraception coverage, and mammograms and other things,” said Perriello.

Perriello says the Affordable Care Act has helped insure more than 400,000 Virginians.

This is Perriello's seventh town hall in recent weeks.