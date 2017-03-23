ACPS Pondering Hiring Consultant for Teacher Compensation Study

Albemarle County Public Schools is deciding whether or not to hire a consultant to help with a teacher compensation study.

The consultant would take a look at the board's practices and make recommendations about how to adjust strategies to better reflect competitiveness and cost of living for county teachers.

Staff wants to spend $32,000 to hire this consultant.

A decision is expected to be made during the Albemarle County School Board's business meeting on Thursday, April 13.