Two Central Va. Congressmen Among Those Delaying Health Care Vote

Two congressmen from central Virginia are part of a group that delayed Thursday’s vote on the Republican health care legislation.

Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett (R) and Seventh District Representative Dave Brat (R) are among the holdouts and have been working with the White House all day long.

There is a firm no vote from Garrett. Brat’s office says Brat is a no vote, but is also in a wait and see mode. Sixth District Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R) is expected to vote yes.

Garrett and Brat are members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Garrett's office says it has a list of issues that still need to be addressed. The congressman supports a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act and legislation that eliminates insurance mandates.

Garrett and Brat have been dealing with the White House all day and been in meetings with other House Republicans.

“We want President Trump to have a successful agenda but, to get to it, yes we have to get costs down,” said Brat.

Goodlatte was at a constituent meeting about drinking water infrastructure. Goodlatte’s office says he intends to be at a 7 p.m. leadership meeting.



Garrett and Brat are both in Washington D.C. Thursday night and plan to be at the meeting.

The White House now says a vote on the health care bill can be expected Friday morning. Garrett, Brat, and Goodlatte will be present.