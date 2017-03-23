UVA Releases Admissions Decisions

The wait is over for students who applied to the University of Virginia, the school released its regular admission decisions Wednesday evening.

UVA's Dean of Admissions Greg Roberts says the class of 2021 underwent one of the most competitive years in university history, in part due to a record number of applicants.

Nearly 37,000 students applied to the university for fall 2017, a 13 percent increase from last year's regular admissions.

Nearly 10,000 are accepted to be part of the class of 2021, of that, more than 4,000 of these students are from the commonwealth.

The dean says the large pool of applicants guaranteed tougher competition between the applicants for the same number of enrollment spots open this year.

“Whats happening here is we are selecting from a larger applicant pool so it tends to be a little bit more competitive so the students tend to be slightly stronger, they've distinguished themselves in different ways compared to previous years," said Roberts.

Admitted students have an average SAT score of 1419 and nearly all are in the top 10 percent of their high school classes. So far two groups of admitted students have been to grounds for Days on the Lawn, a series of open house events before decisions are due from the students in May.

There will be five more of these events scheduled between now and April.