Orange County High School Hosts "Adaptive" Basketball Game

Orange County High School hosted a one-of-a-kind basketball game Thursday. The school is trying to form an adaptive basketball league, proving anybody can be a great athlete.

The Orange County High School adaptive basketball team is new to the district, and the team is made up of students with different physical and mental abilities.

"We're trying to create a league for these guys so that they're able to play just like their peers," said coach Laura Chambers. "They may not have the typical abilities of everybody else but they're able to get out there and they're able to do things that a lot of people don't think they can do. They can get out there and they can play just like anybody else."

The players faced off against Fluvanna County High School's adaptive team in front of their classmates.

"These are their classmates. You know, just to get in here and watch them play and participate and put on a show for the crowd. They were so excited to be here," said Orange County High School Principal Kelly Guemple.

"As soon as one of our kids scored, they were cheering for them and Fluvanna scored and they were cheering for them," said Chambers.

Assistant coaches say the teams go through the same ups and downs and strategies like any other basketball group.

"Defense, learning how to keep their hands up, and the positions they had to get in. Also passing to share the ball with their teammates," said Jordan Shook, an assistant coach.

At the end of the day, the score doesn't even matter, one player Troy Norris summarized the experience as "just playing and having a good time with my friends."

Other Jefferson District high schools in Greene, Louisa, and Albemarle counties hope to start adaptive league teams as well.