DOJ, Culpeper Co. Enter Settlement Conference in Discrimination Case

The federal government and Culpeper County are scheduled to consider settling a lawsuit over a proposed mosque.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) claims the county discriminated against the Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC) when it denied the group a sewage-related permit. Attorneys for the government say getting this type of permit is usually a routine issue, and that Culpeper County had granted 26 out of 26 previous permits like this over the last 25 years.

Culpeper County argues that it followed protocol when it denied ICC a permit, thus halting the center from building a mosque. The county's legal team had asked a judge on Wednesday to dismiss the case.

The two sides are scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom in Harrisonburg on April 6 to see if they can work out their differences. The negotiations will be confidential.

Culpeper County is facing a similar lawsuit from the Islamic Center of Culpeper.