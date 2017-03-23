Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Visits Charlottesville

One of the candidates running to be Virginia’s next governor is making a swing through central Virginia.

Democrat and Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam stopped at the Charlottesville Medical Center for Women Thursday afternoon. The Albemarle County facility provides services including abortion.

Northam says he's among those keeping an eye on what happens in Congress.

“The Republicans saying that for seven and a half years that they're going to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and they can't make up their minds and the reason why they can't - they know what they're getting ready to do is not in the best interest of this country and it's certainly not in the best interest of Virginia and particularly not in the best interest of women,” Northam said.

Northam is a doctor and says he’s troubled by any legislation that limits access to clinics like the one he toured.