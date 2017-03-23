Albemarle County to Work on Darden Towe Pond

Darden Towe will be working on fixing a drain in its storm water pond

Visitors will notice some work going on at Darden Towe Park in Albemarle County this spring and summer.

The county is set to fix the storm water pond's inoperable drain.

Without proper drainage, floating plants could form abundantly and attract unwanted geese.

The first step will be to electroshock and stun the pond's fish in order to safely relocate them to the Rivanna River.

The project is expected to wrap up later this summer.